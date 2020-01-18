The three-match ODI series between India and Australia has now reached an interesting phase with the series levelled at 1-1 with a match to go. After losing the first ODI at Mumbai, Virat Kohli and his men bounced back to clinch the Rajkot ODI. They won the second match by 36 runs. The final match of the series scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswami Stadium, Bengaluru now becomes the series decider.

Here are all the details to help you watch live cricketing action between India and Australia.

Where will the match be played?

The final ODI between India and Australia on Sunday, 19 January, will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the match be telecasted?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will be telecasted from 13:30 hours or 1:30 pm.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match on television?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match?

The online streaming of India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.