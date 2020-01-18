The three-match ODI series between India and Australia has now reached an interesting phase with the series levelled at 1-1 with a match to go. After losing the first ODI at Mumbai, Virat Kohli and his men bounced back to clinch the Rajkot ODI. They won the match by 36 runs. The final match of the series scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswami Stadium, Bengaluru now becomes the series decider.

300 plus targets in Bengaluru

In the last 7 years, whenever a team has batted first at this venue, they have scored a minimum of 300 runs. During this time period, there have been two ODIs played at this venue- both of them against Australia.

In 2013, India batted first and scored 383 runs. In response, Australia were left 57 runs short. In 2017, Australia batted first and gave India a target of 335 runs which India were not able to reach.

A batting-friendly deck

The Bengaluru wicket is known to be a batting-friendly one. This is the reason why batsmen often find it easier to clear the boundary at this venue since the ball comes on nicely onto the bat. It was here against the same opponents in 2013 that Rohit had hit his first ODI double hundred. He alone had hit 16 sixes.

Anything less than 325 at this wicket and the team batting second would fancy their chances of reaching the target. The toss, in this sense, could be a crucial one.

