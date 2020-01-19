After India defeated Australia in the second One Day International (ODI) and brought the three-match series into a level in Rajkot, the two teams are all set to face each other in a virtual final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The series was anyway expected to go down the wire and the way it has challenged the best players of both the sides, all the expectations have been fully fit. A hard-fought series like this deserves a fitting end and that is what the cricket world is anticipating to happen today in Bengaluru.

In all likelihood, the series-decider will be a run feast. In the last 7 years, whenever a team has batted first at this venue, they have scored a minimum of 300 runs. During this time period, there have been two ODIs played at this venue- both of them against Australia.

Meanwhile, team India seem to have grown a headache after both the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during the second match. Though nothing is confirmed if they will play or be dropped, this is not the situation a team would like to find themselves before a crucial match.

Australia, on the other hand, will be confident going into the last match of the tour after the way they dominated India in the first game and played the second one on equal footing.

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast

After unseasonal rain-affected two matches in India’s last four series, the fans remain in constant fear of missing the chance of witnessing a full-fledged contest. However, the Bengaluru weather possesses no threat from the rain gods for the day.

The skies are expected to be clear throughout most part of the day with the temperature hovering around 23-27 degree Celcius. However, there can be some intermittent clouds during the middle of the first innings and in the initial hours of the second.