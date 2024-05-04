3-day long ‘Kendra Dance Festival’ commences in Delhi

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra has launched the spectacular edition of three-day ‘Kendra Dance Festival’ in the national capital with the mesmerising presentation ‘PARIKRAMA’, a brilliant cohesion of direction, choreography, lighting, costumes and production.

The venue for this event is the Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

The ‘Kendra Dance Festival’ features three prominent Dance-Drama productions of Kendra’s Dance Company – ‘PARIKRAMA’, ‘KARNA’ and ‘MEERA’

PARIKRAMA has a creative style of movements evolved mainly from Chhau dance form which drew a standing ovation from the enraptured audience.

Artist Shivam Sahni, who was the principal performer as Atma in PARIKRAMA, said: “My character in this production is very challenging as my previous production was as Young Krishna with Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra very easily identifiable. However, for the character of Atma in Parikrama, I portray a non being which itself is very difficult to convey both in terms of Concept and the specific movement vocabulary.”

As one of the foremost institutions in India dedicated to preserving and promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra commands immense respect from cultural enthusiasts.

Under the exemplary leadership of Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Vice Chairperson – Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra), from the esteemed Shriram family, the Kendra epitomizes a mantra of responsibility towards nurturing and propagating our legacy of Performing Arts.