India were 120 for 1 after 20 overs in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Opener Rohit Sharma lost his wicket to Adam Zampa on his individual score of 42 runs. Shikhar Dhawan (48 off 55) was batting along with Virat Kohli (20 off 21).

Earlier on Friday, Australia captain Aaron Finch, who led Australia to a 10-wicket win over India in the first ODI, won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second match as well.

Australia are playing with the same XI that featured in the last match, whereas India have made two changes in their squad. Rishabh Pant misses after he got a concussion during the first match. The other one to sit out is Shardul Thakur, who has been replaced by speedster Navdeep Saini.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa