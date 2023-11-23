IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rinku Singh blitz helps India clinch last ball thriller

India vs Australia 1st T20I: India took 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Australia after Rinku Singh blitz helped hosts clinch last ball thriller against Aussies at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

After winning the toss, India invited Australia to bat first. Steven Smith and Matthew Short provided Australia a decent start before Ravi Bishnoi sent the dangerous Short back to pavilion.

However, Josh Inglis’ 110 off 50 deliveries and Smith’s 51 off 41 balls helped Australia to post a big 208 total on the scoreboard.

The target of 209 was never going to be easy and India lost opener Rituraj Gaikwad (runout) in the first over.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal’s short but blistering 21 off 8 deliveries set the momentum in India’s favour.

From there on, Ishan Kishan (58 off 39) and new skipper Suryakumar (80 off 42) took Australian bowlers for a ride out of the park.

However, Australians bounced back in the fag end of the innings with 3 quick wickets and the equation came down to 7 runs in the last over.

With Rinku Singh still on the crease, it was India’s game to lose and Sean Abbott left no stones unturned despite being hit for a boundary on the very first ball of the final.

The Australian held his nerve and removed all-rounder Axar Patel on third ball of the over.

India needed 2 off three but Ravi Bishnoi was on the strike. Bishnoi went for a quick single off the pad in a bid to bring Rinku on the strike but was runout.

The equation came down to 2 in 2 with Rinku on strike. He heaved a slower delivery towards midwicket for two but Arshdeep on non-striker’s end could not make it.

Rinku remained on strike with scores being level. A perfect situation for the left-hander and he launched the half volley at long on for a maximum to seal the deal for India.

Alas! Abbott overstepped and India won the match with a no ball and the six didn’t count to the scoreboard.