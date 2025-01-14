Increasing number of tournaments is important for youngsters, says PGTI president Kapil Dev

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) president Kapil Dev announced the schedule for a jam-packed first half of the 2025 calendar year at the fabled Delhi Golf Club on Monday
The professionals on tour will be participating for 11 consecutive weeks in the same number of competitions, all at different venues compared to the nine competitions that took place in the first half of 2024.
In an exclusive chat with IANS, Kapil stated that during his tenure as president, his main aim was to increase the number of competitions that take place in the hope of increasing the level of the sport in the country.
“I want to increase the number of tournaments because for players that is the most important thing. Of course, everybody loves money and professionals are attracted to money but my job is to conduct more tournaments to develop the level of the kids,” Kapil told IANS.
The list of tournaments includes the Tata
Steel
PGTI
Players
Championship at
Tollygunge
Club,
Kolkata, Gujarat
Open
Golf Championship
2025 at Glade
One
Golf
Resort in
Ahmedabad, Chhattisgarh
Open
Golf
Championship
2025 at
Fairway
Golf
&
Lake
Resort in Naya
Raipur, PGTI
Players
Championship
2025 at
Kensville
Golf
&
Country
Club in Ahmedabad, Kolkata
Challenge
at Royal
Calcutta
Golf
Club Kolkata, Delhi
Challenge
at Classic
Golf
&
Country
Club in Gurugram, Hero
Indian
Open
at
DLF
Golf
&
Country
Club in Gurugram, PGTI
Invitational
2025 at Jaypee
Greens
Golf
Resort in
Greater
Noida, Indorama
Open
Golf
Championship
2025 at
Kalhaar
Blues
and
Greens,
Ahmedabad, Calance
Open
2025 Delhi
NCR and the Kapil
Dev
‑
Grant
Thornton
Invitational at
Prestige
Golfshire,
Bengaluru
The new events also mark the beginning of PGTI’s association with the Government of Chattisgarh. The PGTI has so far staged events across India in 16 states, 2 union territories and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. With the staging of the Chattisgarh Open, the PGTI makes its first foray into the state, thus further expanding its geographical footprint in the country to 17 states.