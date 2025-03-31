Kapil Dev inaugurates ISSO swimming regional at Adani International School

Adani International School on Saturday hosted the International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) Swimming Regional Championships with cricketing legend and former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev gracing the occasion to inaugurate the event.

Adani International School became the first institution in Gujarat to host an ISSO regional event, which saw participation from as many as 115 young swimmers from U9 and U11 age categories representing seven international schools from the state.

“I had an amazing time at Adani International School, inaugurating the ISSO Swimming Regional Championships. The sports facilities here are outstanding, and it is heartening to see Adani International School actively promoting a strong sports culture in the city through initiatives like this. Efforts like these will shape India’s future sporting champions. I congratulate the Adani family and extend my best wishes for their invaluable contribution to Indian sports,” said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain at the event.

ISSO provides students with a platform to compete in various sports while promoting sportsmanship and teamwork. Through nationwide events, ISSO plays a crucial role in developing grassroots sports in India.

On Saturday, Adani International School not only brought the first ISSO regional event to Gujarat but also emerged as the overall champions with a total of 106 medals – 19 gold in individual, 36 gold in relay, 22 silver in individual, 8 silver in relay, and 21 bronze in individual – along with 284 points.

Expressing his gratitude, Sergio Pawel, Head of School, Adani International School, added, “Hosting Kapil Dev at our campus was an absolute honour. Watching him explore our sports facilities and interact with our students was truly a special moment. His humility and genuine interactions left a lasting impression on us, our students, and their parents. We extend our heartfelt thanks to him and hope he enjoyed his time at Adani International School.

“Hosting Gujarat’s first ISSO regional event further strengthens the Adani Group’s vision for sports development and aligns perfectly with our mission of providing students with the best sporting experiences.”