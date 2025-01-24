PGTI Tour: Aditya Garg fires second straight 65 to take top honours at Pre-Qualifying I

Pune-based amateur Aditya Garg fired a second straight six-under 65 in Round Two to total 12-under 130 and thus take the top honours at Pre-Qualifying I of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course here on Thursday. From a total field of 105 in Pre-Qualifying I, the top 24 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at one over 143.

The 19-year-old amateur Aditya Garg (65-65), who was the overnight leader by one shot, was on a roll for the second day in succession at Golmuri Golf Course as he put together eight birdies over his first 15 holes. Aditya’s double-bogey on the closing ninth was the only dampener for him. However, Garg still finished four shots clear of the rest of the field.

Aditya said, “I began the day well with a great chip that set up a tap-in birdie on the 10th. Thereafter, I made one long conversion on the 17th and gave myself a lot of opportunities landing it within 10 to 12 feet of the flag on most holes. I made a few swing changes before coming into the Q School. I’m delighted that the swing change held up under pressure on both days and I executed my shots well. This is a big confidence booster for my ball-striking ahead of the Final Stage.”

Sourav Choudhary (69-65) of Mhow finished second at eight-under 134. Local lad Kurush Heerjee qualified for the Final Stage after taking tied 18th place at one-over 143.

Earlier in the first round, Aditya Garg fired a six-under 65 to take the lead. He sank seven birdies at the cost of one bogey to take the opening-round lead. Garg, making his first attempt at the PGTI Q School, landed it close to the flag through the day to set up his birdies.

The PGTI Qualifying School 2025 will be played from January 22 to February 7 at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. While the First Stage consisting of three Pre-Qualifying events of 36 holes each will be held from January 22 – February 1, the Final Stage, a 72-hole event, will be held from February 4 – 7.

The Qualifying School, which marks the beginning of each PGTI season, is one of the most important events on the PGTI calendar as it is the only route for players to qualify to play on the PGTI in a particular season. The tournament determines the criteria for players for the whole season.

This year’s Qualifying School event will witness participation by a total of 408 golfers.