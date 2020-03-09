18-year-old Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour who has launched himself into the big stage with two back-to-back Man of the Match performances has found a big brother in Mason Mount who has promised to keep him grounded and away from complacency after recent success.

“He’s very grounded, got a good family around him and he’s a very screwed-on boy so it won’t get to him at all. I won’t let it get to him either – I’ll keep him grounded so he’ll be fine,” Mount was quoted as saying about Gilmour on the official website of Chelsea.

Mount, 21, has claimed to know Gilmour since their days in Chelsea academy and said he always knew the Scottish sensation would perform the way he is at the moment.

Gilmour played a crucial role in Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over Liverpool last week before making his full debut in Premier League on Sunday against Everton at the Stamford Bridge. He was named the Player of the Match on both the occasions.

“I’m very close to him so I know what character he is and I had no doubts whatsoever about him stepping up and performing the way he has in the last two games. I have massive confidence in him and he shows it when he comes out onto the pitch,” Mount said.