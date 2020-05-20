Star Australian pacer Pat Cummins has stated that while allowing sweat to be used on the ball really helps the bowlers, the usage of an artificial substance on the ball to shine it should be considered as saliva may have to banned once cricket resumes post the coronavirus subsides.

Even the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Cricket Committee had proposed a ban on players using saliva on the ball to reduce the risk of spreading infection.

“If we remove saliva, we have to have another option,” Cummins told Cricket Australia’s digital content team. (via IANS)

“Sweat’s not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don’t know what,” he added.

“If that’s what that science is telling us, that it’s high risk using saliva … as long as we’re keeping other options open, whether that’s sweat or something artificial,” he further said.

“We have to be able to shine the ball somehow so I’m glad they’ve let sweat remain. We’ve just got to make sure at the start of the spell we’re sweating and we’re nice and warm,” the world’s top-rated Test bowler added.