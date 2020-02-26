Thailand Women skipper Sornnarin Tippoch on Wednesday won the toss and opted to field first against England in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 tie at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Both the teams are unchanged and are playing with the same XIs that featured in their respective previous matches.

“We will field first. We are confident as a bowling group and we will look to restrict them to a low score. No changes for us,” said Tippoch after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, England skipper Heather Knight said: “Looks like a good wicket, but not too disappointed at batting first. Talked about our middle-order and getting runs towards the end. We are playing an unchanged XI.”

Notably, England lost their opening match of the mega event to South Africa by 6 wickets, while Thailand were thrashed by West Indies by 7 wickets in their first match.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Thailand Women: Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh

England Women: Amy Ellen Jones (w), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn