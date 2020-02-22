Thailand women skipper Sornnarin Tippoch on Saturday won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 league match at WACA Ground in Perth.

“We are gonna bat first. We are confident with our batting. We have the confidence to play on the big stage. We’ll look to play at our best, doesn’t matter if the result doesn’t go our way. You can look out for our fielding, bowling and our batting also. We’ll look to play hard,” said Tippoch after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor said: “We would have bowled first anyhow, I’m quite happy with that. We are very much ready. The lead up wasn’t great. We had a few ups and downs because of the rain. Really happy that we managed to play the warm-up game against India. We’ll look to restrict them under 100.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Thailand Women: Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wicketkeeper), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (captain), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wicketkeeper), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell