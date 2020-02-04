India bundled Pakistan out for a paltry total of 172 in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan were off to a shaky start and lost two wickets inside the first powerplay. While Sushant Mishra dismissed Pakistan’s last match hero Mohammad Huraira, Ravi Bishnoi sent Fahad Munir packing for a duck.

Opener Haider Ali and skipper Rohail Nazir steadied the ship for some time and batted for almost 20 overs for their 61-run stand. However, their party did not last long, as Haider was dismissed by part-time bowler Yashasvi Jaiswal while he was batting at 56.

Second half-centurion of the innings for Pakistan. What sort of score will be a competitive one on this wicket?#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/9xNzBzcHV3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020

Rohail played a captain’s knock of 62 runs in his 102-ball stay, while Mohammad Haris scored a fiery 21 off 15 balls in the middle order. Meanwhile, no other batsman was able to register a double-digit figure as India bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals to end the Pakistani innings at the 44th over.

For India, Mishra was the star of the pack for his figure of 3/28. Kartik Tyagi and Bishnoi returned with the numbers of 2/32 and 2/46 respectively. Atharva Ankolekar and Yashasvi contributed with one each.

Playing XI of India U-19 and Pakistan U-19

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (captain/ wicketkeeper), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan