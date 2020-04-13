ICC and PCB along with cricketers wished Pakistan ace pacer Mohammad Amir as the southpaw turned 28 on Monday.

The left-arm speedster has played 61 ODIs, 48 T20Is and 36 Tests for Pakistan in which he has claimed 81, 59 and 119 wickets, respectively.

“On his birthday, let’s relive some of the best dismissals from Mohammad Amir. What has been his most memorable performance?” wrote ICC on Twitter.

“259 international wickets #T20WorldCup Winner#CT17 winner

“Happy birthday Mohammad Amir,” tweeted PCB.

“Have a wonderful day Mohammad Amir bhai and happy birthday greetings to you. Enjoy the day in lockdown but inshallah you have a great year ahead,” tweeted fellow cricketer Hassan Ali.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz wrote: “Happy birthday bro. Lots of prayers for your happy, healthy and successful life. Stay blessed.”

Here are some more wishes: