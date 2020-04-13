ICC and PCB along with cricketers wished Pakistan ace pacer Mohammad Amir as the southpaw turned 28 on Monday.

The left-arm speedster has played 61 ODIs, 48 T20Is and 36 Tests for Pakistan in which he has claimed 81, 59 and 119 wickets, respectively.

“On his birthday, let’s relive some of the best dismissals from Mohammad Amir. What has been his most memorable performance?” wrote ICC on Twitter.

On his birthday, let’s relive some of the best dismissals from Mohammad Amir 🔥 What has been his most memorable performance? pic.twitter.com/AvXVnITNA9 — ICC (@ICC) April 13, 2020

“259 international wickets #T20WorldCup Winner#CT17 winner

“Happy birthday Mohammad Amir,” tweeted PCB.

“Have a wonderful day Mohammad Amir bhai and happy birthday greetings to you. Enjoy the day in lockdown but inshallah you have a great year ahead,” tweeted fellow cricketer Hassan Ali.

Have a wonderful day 🎂 @iamamirofficial bhai and happy birthday greetings to you🥳🥳 enjoy the day in lockdown😂 but inshallah you have a great year ahead❤️ — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz wrote: “Happy birthday bro. Lots of prayers for your happy, healthy and successful life. Stay blessed.”

Happy birthday bro 🎂

Lots of prayers for your happy, healthy and successful life. Stay blessed @iamamirofficial 🤗 pic.twitter.com/IyOrfdFVaQ — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 13, 2020

Here are some more wishes:

Wishing my brother @iamamirofficial a very happy birthday. May your life always be filled with happinesss Love sharing the field with you whether it be for franchise cricket or international and hopefully many more to come inshaAllah Praying for your success always🎂🎂❤️ — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) April 13, 2020

Happy birthday @iamamirofficial bhai Allah mujhy khush rakhy Ameen or aap ka shoulder kharb rakhy Ameen — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) April 13, 2020