The International Cricket Council (ICC) sought to play down speculation over a possible postponement of the 2020 T20 World Cup while maintaining that it is exploring all options.

“We are continuing with our planning for ICC events as they are, but given the rapidly evolving situation as a prudent and responsible measure we are also undertaking a comprehensive contingency planning exercise,” an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sky Sport.

“This includes exploring all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a freeze on the cricket calendar, as is the case with all sports. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was recently forced to postpone the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League while a host of international series have been postponed.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from October 15 to November 15 in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Friday that restrictions on people’s movement could continue for another year in the country.

“We will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government and will take decisions at the appropriate time,” the spokesperson said.

“We will utilise all the data and information available to us to ensure we can take well-informed, responsible decisions that are in the best interests of our sport.”

Many high-profile tournaments including the cash-rich Indian Premier League stand suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the league was originally scheduled to commence on 29 March but now

The virus has already infected over 2 million people globally while over 1 lakh 45 thousand people have lost their lives because of the infection.

In India, there are more than 13,000 infected people already while over 450 have lost their lives after contracting the infection.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from getting infected.

(With inputs from IANS)