With the Spanish government giving a green signal to the clubs to resume training last week, La Liga president Javier Tebas wants the 2019-20 season to resume on June 12.

“I don’t know when football will return. I don’t know if the most probable date is June 19, I would like it to be June 12,” said Tebas as quoted by Movistar

“It will depend on spikes and contagions,” he added.

Giving details of how the remaining matches of the tournament will be played, Tebas said: “There would be league games daily for 35 days.

“24 hours before the game the players will be tested. There is more risk at home than in games. I see no risk because I am confident that sanitary standards will be followed.”

Tebas’ statement comes days after Leganes coach Javier Aguirre claimed that the suspended La Liga season will kick off on June 20 and will be concluded by July 26.

Claiming that he was informed “officially” by La Liga, the coach gave further details on how the remaining matches would be played on Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, over 11 dates.

In a recent development, it is being reported that five players have tested positive for COVID-19 across Spain’s top two divisions.

Notably, there has been no football match in Spain since 12 March in view of the coronavirus pandemic and only recently the organisers are mulling to restart the season by mid-June after the players resumed training.

Spanish giants Barcelona FC among other clubs have allowed individual training of their players since last week.