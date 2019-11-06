An early draft of the upcoming 2019-20 season of I-League’s fixture was released on Monday. The league will kickstart with Aizawl FC hosting Mohun Bagan on November 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Defending champions Chennai City FC will begin their campaign against new entrant TRAU FC at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on December 1 from 7 PM.

Another Kolkata giant East Bengal will open their season with a home match against Real Kashmir FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on 3rd December.

I-League’s first Kolkata Derby will be played on December 22 at the Kalyani Stadium, the home ground for Mohun Bagan this season.

Also to be mentioned, Indian Arrows have chosen the Tilak Maidan in Goa as their home ground for the season.

Here are the full details of the available fixtures

Here’s a glance.. Most of our home matches on weekday afternoons 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Lcmb7U0S94 — Henna Singh (@Hennasing) November 5, 2019

With the evening starts for the I-League back, a direct face-off with ISL is expected. However, no broadcasting deal has yet been finalised for I-League. Thus, there remains uncertainty as to where the matches could be seen.

Last year Star Sports was the official broadcaster of I-League but faced a lot of backlash from fans and club officials after deciding to broadcast not all but selected number of matches.

“We need some more time to decide on the broadcaster. We are already in the discussion with a new broadcaster and a production house. Within a few days, things should be sorted out,” League Committee chairman Subrata Dutta was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The league was originally scheduled for a start on November 2. But All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) League Committee decided to postpone the start to November 30 during their meet on October 25.