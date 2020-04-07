In a recent media statement, Robin Uthappa has gone on record saying that he believes that he still has it in him to be part of yet another Indian world Cup squad. Notably, Robin was part of the T20 World Cup squad which won the tournament in 2007 but was subsequently dropped from the team in 2008 and hasn’t been a regular member of the team ever since.

Uthappa, a veteran of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is all set to play for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Right now I want to be competitive. I still have that fire burning in me, I really want to compete and do well,” Uthappa told ESPNcricinfo.

“I honestly believe I have a World Cup left in me, so I’m pursuing that, especially the shortest format. The blessings of Lady Luck or God or whatever you call it, plays a massive factor,” he added.

“Especially in India, it becomes so much more evident. I don’t think it is as evident when you’re playing cricket outside of India. But in the subcontinent and India especially, with the amount of talent that we do have in our country, all of those aspects become evident,” he said.

“You can never write yourself off. You would be unfair to yourself if you write yourself off. Especially if you believe you have the ability and you know that there is an outside chance. So I still believe in that outside chance,” he further said.

As of now the Indian Premier League (IPL) stands postponed until the 15th April but given how the situation is with regards to the spread of the coronavirus, it is extremely likely that the tournament will be called off despite reports claiming that the organisers are looking at a window in the second half of the year to host the tournament.

“I still believe that things can go my way and I probably can be a part of a World Cup-winning team and play an integral role in that as well. Those dreams are still alive and I think I’ll keep playing cricket till that is alive,” Uthappa concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)