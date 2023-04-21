Hockey India unveils ambitious plan to take the sport to remote parts of the country

Hockey India on Friday unveiled its ambition plan- ‘Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan’ – to take the sport to remote parts of the country with an aim to engage all the districts to host regular coaching camps and intra-district competition.

After the success of 1st Hockey India Zonal Championships held across North, South, East and West Zones, the National Sports Federation has urged all the State Member Units to work closely with their respective district associations and ensure they host regular activities to help promote hockey and scout talent.

“ In a drive to have tournaments at every level and to motivate State and District Member Units, Hockey India recently deployed four officials in each of the four zones (North, South, East, and West) to brief State and District Units on the importance of hosting these tournaments and coaching camps to develop the sport and to build a strong sports culture among the youth in their respective state. These tournaments create a sense of identity for players and promote active participation.” said HI President Dilip Tirkey

According to Hockey India, each state should organise district and state-level tournaments throughout the year, with respective teams for state championships chosen based on their performance in the district championship. .

“The State and District level tournaments, like the National Championship, must be divided into six categories: Senior Men,/r Women, Junior Men/ Women, Sub Junior Men/ Women. We have mandated that the teams for the State Championship must be chosen based on their performance in the District Championship. ” said HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh..

Several State Member Units including ,Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry ,Andaman & Nicobar, Kerala , Assam , Jammu & Kashmir, andy Arunachal, have already begun these competitions and coaching camps at the district level.

Districts such as Simdega, Jammu, Jamtara, Hardoi, Muzzafarpur, Upper Subansiri, Jharsuguda and Villianur have already completed hosting age-group level matches and coaching camps.

As part of the ‘Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan program’, hockey sticks and balls were also distributed in various states while Hockey India office bearers are in constant communication with their Member Units to further facilitate and provide any support needed in promoting the sport.