The latest buzz in the European transfer market is that despite being interested in Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland, Manchester United may not go ahead with the deal concerning him because of his agent Mino Raiola.

According to a report carried by The Athletic, it is the same agent Raiola whose past transfer related experiences with Manchester United have not been quite great. It is because of this reason that the Red Devils are reluctant to talk to him for Haaland’s signing.

The news report also claims that had Manchester United gone ahead with the deal, they could have possibly bagged the player despite interest from some of the other top European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

For the uninitiated, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offloaded the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer window and their star players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been inconsistent in the season.

A different report in The Athletic claims that given that Manchester United have failed to put up their best show Haaland’s entry in the team could help them increase their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

However, Mino Raiola seems to be a vital cog in the deal here since all formal communication related to the deal must happen with the super-agent.

Sources claim that Mino does not share a good relationship with Manchester United boss especially because his client Paul Pogba’s transfer to Real Madrid was reportedly blocked by Solskjaer at the last minute. Thus, it seems likely that the deal will not happen although there has not been any official confirmation yet.

