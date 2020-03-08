Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said that they will have to be more focused and work on their approach to the big matches after the humiliating loss of 85 runs against Australia in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“We just need to think of how we are going to play with more focus in big games, because sometimes, we are not able to give our best in important games. I hope upcoming years will give us a lot of glory,” Kaur said at the post-match presentation ceremony as quoted by IANS.

The Indian team were playing their maiden T20 World Cup final in comparison to Australia’s sixth. And the inexperience of the Women in Blue was exposed to perfection even though they entered the final as the unbeaten team in the tournament.

“The way we played in the league stages, it was outstanding. I still have a lot of faith in my team. The upcoming one and half years is important. The future is important for us,” Kaur said.

Team India’s cause was further deterred by two dropped catches in the initial moments which worked as the catalyst for the Australian openers to begin their onslaught which lasted for 12 overs and fetched 115 runs.

Speaking about that, the 31-year-old Kaur said, “It was unfortunate to drop those catches today. We need to stay calm and focus on the areas we need to improve, especially the fielding. We know we weren’t able to win the game because of our fielding. We need to keep these things in mind.”

“The future is great for us. We need to trust ourselves. I trust this team. The first game was very good, it gave us a lot of confidence. We have to keep working hard. We are in the right line, every year we are improving,” the Indian skipper added.