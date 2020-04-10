As the world celebrates Siblings Day on 10 April amid the coronavirus pandemic, star India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared a photo with his elder brother Krunal and their cousins.

“Happy #SiblingsDay Pandya fam. I’ve got the best in the world,” Pandya captioned the photo.

Happy #SiblingsDay Pandya fam ❤️ I’ve got the best in the world 😘 pic.twitter.com/1nyM7OquSZ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 10, 2020

The Pandya brothers are spending time at home along with the rest of the family as the country is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown likely to be further extended as India continues to battle COVID-19.

The virus has already infected over 16,00,000 people globally while claiming over 97,000 lives.

Had things gone according to plan, Hardik Pandya would have been playing for the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) but even the cash-rich league stands postponed at least till 15 April, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, given that the number of COVID-19 cases in India continues to rise, it seems extremely likely that the tournament would be cancelled or further postponed.