Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of the team for quite a considerable amount of time now due to injury. His injury has prevented him from taking part in the series against West Indies, Sri Lanka and Australia. Pandya is currently going through a recovery phase and in his time off the field, his fiancee Natasha Stankovic is giving him company.

Pandya shared an adorable pic with his fiancee in which the Mumbai Indians star can be seen sharing a cozy moment with Natasha. Pandya had earlier announced the news of their engagement on 1 January sharing videos and some pictures of the couple.

On the work front, Pandya would be looking to regain fitness as quickly as possible so that he could make a national come back and strengthen the already impressive Indian squad.