Three members of the senior national men’s cricket team, who are attempting to make a comeback in the national team after being ruled out of injuries- Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan have made returns to competitive cricket in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup in the DY Patil Stadium.

However, it was Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was playing for the Reliance 1 side, stole the show both with the bat and ball. He first scored a brilliant 25 ball 38 to help his side get to 150 in the designated quota of 20 overs.

In response, Bank of Baroda were bowled out for 125 runs, courtesy a splendid spell by Rahul Chahar. Hardik also picked three wickets for 26 runs as Reliance 1 won the match by 25 runs. Although Bhuvaneshwar Kumar bowled a sharp spell, he couldn’t pick up a wicket. Dhawan also managed to contribute 14 runs with the bat.

All three players will hope to make a comeback in the national team on the back of strong performances in domestic cricket and the coveted Indian Premier League and present a case for themselves for selection in the T20 World Cup later this year.