Post Juventus’ 2-1 win over Roma in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico, manager Maurizio Sarri expressed his happiness on getting three crucial points in a “very difficult” match.

“We are happy because we scored three points on a very difficult field, putting in a good performance for good stretches,” said Sarri as quoted by the official website of Juventus FC.

“We played well for 60 minutes. It was necessary to take into account a little suffering when playing here against a team that has pace, acceleration and technique. It was almost inevitable,” added the manager.

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Merih Demiral scored goals as Juventus edged past Roma. Meanwhile, the win also saw Juve retaining the number 1 spot in Italy’s top-flight competition.

Within three minutes of the starting of the match, Juventus drew the first blood courtesy Merih Demiral. Paulo Dybala delivered in a free-kick into the box which met Demiral at the far post, who tapped the ball into the back of the net from close range to make it 1-0.

Star striker Ronaldo then doubled the lead in the 10th minute after the referee awarded a penalty for a foul on Dybala inside the box. Ronaldo took the spot-kick sending Roma shot-stopper Pau Lopez in the wrong direction and making the scoreline 2-0.

However, in the second half, Roma bounced back in the match with the goal of Diego Perotti, but failed to find an equaliser till the final whistle and Juventus bagged the much-needed 3 points to lead the league table, surpassing Inter Milan.