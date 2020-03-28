BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, who was often regarded as the “God” on the off-side with a willow in his hand, is a master of many. Other than being one of India’s greatest captain, Ganguly is now proving his worth as an administrator.

Also, from the commentary box to the television studio for his famous Bengali quiz reality show Dadagiri Unlimited, the Prince of Calcutta has never failed to surprise his fans with his versatility. And the man doesn’t seem to be in a mood to stop throwing surprises.

In one of the upcoming episodes, Ganguly will be seen playing the guitar. That’s not all as he will also be seen giving his voice to the romantic number Jab koi baat bigad jaye in a special episode with Bengali Radio Jockeys.

As the 47-year-old accepted the request from a contestant and showed his singing avatar the participants in the show and the audience went gaga. Ganguly received a huge cheer from everyone present on the shooting sets.

Meanwhile, Ganguly earlier this week offered had Eden Gardens’ indoor facility and the players dormitory to the West Bengal government to create a temporary medical facility to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is need of the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ganguly has also decided to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.