GT announces Shubman Gill as new captain after Hardik trade to Mumbai

Gujarat Titans (GT) have officially announced its captain Hardik Pandya’s departure to Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill has been made the new captain of the IPL franchise for the next season.

Gujarat Titans (GT) traded Pandya to Mumbai Indians (MI) in a one-way all-cash deal. Mumbai has also trades Cameron Green to Bengaluru in a similar all-cash deal.

Earlier on Sunday, Gujarat Titans had released the list of 18 players it retained for the IPL 2024 ahead of IPl mini auction next month.

Advertisement

Hardik was among the 18 players retained by GT alongside his India teammates Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan, South Africa’s David Miller are some of the overseas names retained by the side ahead of the auction, next month.

Around 3 hours after his retention, Gujarat signed a deal to let go of their captain who won them the coveted IPL trophy in their debut season.

According to the IPL rules, the player trading window starts a month after a season ends, stays open up to a week before the auction date, and then continues up until a month before the start of the next season. So the current trading window is open until December 12, with the auction scheduled for December 19, and it will open again on December 20 up to a month before the 2024 IPL season begins.

Mumbai Indians has also confirmed Pandya’s “homecoming”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a Team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians,” Nita Ambani, owner of the franchise said in a statement.