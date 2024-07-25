Hardik Pandya comments on pictures of ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya

A few days earlier, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce after four years of marriage. Even though they have parted ways, they have agreed to co-parent their 3-year-old son, Agastya. Amid their separation buzz, Hardik’s comment on Natasa’s recent post with their son has left the internet amazed.

In the recent post, Natasa can be seen enjoying some fun time with Agastya, in a dinosaur museum. She captioned the post with a heart emoji. Soon after she released her photos, Hardik liked and commented on them. He commented through various emojis, ” ”. Many fans reacted to his comment with some sympathetic words and heart emojis.

Hardik and Natasa announced their divorce on July 18 through a common Instagram post. They called their decision of separation a difficult one as they had spent 4 years together. They wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

The couple got married in a private wedding in 2020 and welcomed their son the same year in July. Post-pandemic, they renewed their wedding vows in a grand celebration at Udaipur in 2023.