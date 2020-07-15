Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has expressed his satisfaction after beating Norwich 1-0 in Premier League on Tuesday, but demanded more from his players, especially after the way the Blues dominated the ball throughout the match.

Lampard was visibly frustrated with his side’s humiliating 0-3 defeat against Sheffield United in their last league match. Thus, he introduced five changes to the starting line up against Norwich.

However, the changes did not seem to inject any inspiration as Lampard’s Londoners struggled throughout the match to wreak havoc in Norwich’s box, except for the only goal of the match.

“Ideally when you get the first goal you go and score one or two more,” Lampard explained as quoted on the official website of Chelsea. “When you look at the games that are going on, with Manchester United and Leicester, it’s so intense at the minute and we’re at the business end, so I think you take your three points.

“We didn’t give them any real chances in the game, but there was lots about our game that I’d like to be a bit better. We could be quicker with the ball, we could have more rotation, we could cause them more problems, but we defended well enough and we get our three points,” he added.

Meanwhile, after squandering a few half chances where both Giroud and Pulisic had brought Norwich keeper Tim Krul into play, the Chelsea attack took one desperate move in the third minute of the opening half’s stoppage time.

A heavily-marked Pulisic received a ball from Marcus Alonso at a few yards away on the left side of the box. With an impeccable inswinging cross then the 22-year-old American found Giroud who made no mistake before sending the ball into the back of the net to score his fourth goal since the restart of English top-flight.

Speaking about the Pulisic-Giroud partnership, Lampard said, “We clearly saw that with the goal and I was delighted with Christian’s movement to run behind on the little angle, because that’s what we weren’t doing in the early stages of the game, and then Oli will always be alive in the box to those sort of balls.

“If you’re playing Olivier Giroud you want to get balls in the box. You need to play to his strengths and he gets a really good goal. The link-up is good, but generally it could have been better. A lot of balls went astray for us today when normally we’re a bit slicker with the passing, but job done,” the former Chelsea midfielder added.