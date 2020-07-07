Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Khalid Mehmood has urged the Pakistan cricket team to don the ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on their jersey during their upcoming series against England in August.

Pakistan will be up against England in a three-match Test and a T20I series having the same number of matches.

It has already been confirmed that the West Indies and England cricketers would be wearing the logo on their shirts during a three-match Test series starting Wednesday. The series is set to mark the resumption of cricket after the coronavirus enforced break.

“I would like to salute the West Indies cricketing authorities for taking the initiative (on BLM campaign) and then the ECB also joining hands. So I will advise the PCB to also announce a similar decision (for Pakistan’s upcoming series in England),” Mehmood was quoted as saying by Pakistan-based outlet Dawn.

“Our religion Islam made it clear 1400 years ago that all human beings are equal and there is no supremacy for anyone on the basis of race, colour or wealth. For this reason, we should stand first in all such activities,” he added.