FIH Nations Cup: India to start campaign against Canada in December 11 opener

The Indian women’s team, which achieved success by placing third in the FIH Pro League 2021–22, will try to advance from the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, which will take place in Valencia, Spain from December 11–17 of this year, to the competition proper.

After some nations withdrew because to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian ladies took part in the FIH Pro League 2021–22 as a one-time special invitee. The Indian ladies will now try to rejoin the nine-team Pro League in the 2023–24 season now that the event is concluded.

“The FIH Hockey Nations Cup ushers a new dawn of promotion and relegation in the FIH Hockey Pro League with the winning team of the first FIH Hockey Nations Cup having the chance to be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (provided they meet the necessary requirements for it)”, the sport’s world governing body said in a release on Monday.

“The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup will run from December 11 to 17, 2022, in Valencia, Spain. The hosts Spain, will play in Pool A with South Korea, Ireland and Italy; while India, Japan, Canada and South Africa compete in Pool B,” said the FIH while releasing the pools and match schedule for the event.

India and Canada, two countries who have recently played each other in the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, will square off in the tournament’s opening game on December 11 in Valencia. According to the announcement, the Final will be played on December 17.

The 2022 FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup will be place in Potchefstroom, South Africa, from November 28 to December 4, 2022. In Pool A, which includes the hosts South Africa, France, Ireland, and Pakistan, Canada will compete. In Pool B, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia will represent Asia. The Indian men’s team had also placed third in the FIH pro League for 2021–22, and will likely continue to play in the next edition too.

