Most Fifties in IPL History

From the day Indian Premier League started, it became popular. The best players from across the world played, not on the basis of nationality but dictated by market forces.
The sheer financial scale of the IPL is unprecedented at this level of cricket. There are several players who played for different state teams and showed their best performances, people will love to know about the achievements they have accomplished.
Here is the list of players who made the maximum 50’s throughout the history of IPL
|S.No
|Names
|Teams
|100’s
|50’s
|1
|David Warner
|DC
|4
|52
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|2
|47
|3
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|5
|43
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|1
|40
|5
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|3
|40
|6
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|1
|39
|7
|Gautam Gambhir
|DC
|0
|36
|8
|Chris Gayle
|PBKS
|6
|31
|9
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|4
|29
|10
|Ajinkya Rahane
|KKR
|2
|28
|11
|Robin Uthappa
|CSK
|0
|27
|12
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|0
|24
|13
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|0
|24
|14
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|1
|22
|15
|Shane Watson
|CK
|4
|21
|16
|Manish Pandey
|LSG
|1
|21
|17
|Shaun Marsh
|PBKS
|1
|20
|18
|Dinesh Karthik
|RCB
|0
|19
|19
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|0
|18
|20
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|1
|18
|21
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|0
|18
|22
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|1
|17
|23
|Jacques Kallis
|KKR
|3
|17
|24
|Dwayne Smith
|GL
|0
|17
|25
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|0
|16
|26
|Virender Sehwag
|PBS
|2
|16
|27
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|0
|16
|28
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|1
|15
|29
|Aaron Finch
|KKR
|0
|15
|30
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|0
|15
|31
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|1
|15
|32
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|4
|14
|33
|JP Duminy
|MI
|0
|14
|34
|Yusuf Pathan
|SRH
|1
|13
|35
|Brendon McCullum
|RCB
|2
|13
|36
|Parthiv Patel
|RCB
|0
|13
|37
|Yuvraj Singh
|MI
|0
|13
|38
|Murali Vijay
|CSK
|2
|13
|39
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|1
|13
|40
|Glenn Maxwell
|RCB
|0
|13
|41
|Mayank Agarwal
|PBKS
|1
|12
|42
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|0
|12
|43
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|0
|12
|44
|Steve Smith
|DC
|1
|11
|45
|David Miller
|GT
|1
|11
|46
|Rahul Dravid
|RR
|0
|11
|47
|Adam Gilchrist
|PBKS
|2
|11
|48
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|0
|11
|49
|Subramaniam Badrinath
|CSK
|0
|11
|50
|Lendl Simmons
|MI
|1
|11