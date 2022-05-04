Most Fifties in IPL History

From the day Indian Premier League started, it became popular. The best players from across the world played, not on the basis of nationality but dictated by market forces.

The sheer financial scale of the IPL is unprecedented at this level of cricket. There are several players who played for different state teams and showed their best performances, people will love to know about the achievements they have accomplished.

Here is the list of players who made the maximum 50’s throughout the history of IPL