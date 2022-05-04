Follow Us:
  1. Home / Sports / Most Fifties in IPL History

Most Fifties in IPL History

There are several players who played for different state teams and showed their best performances, people will love to know about the achievements they have accomplished.

SNS | New Delhi | May 4, 2022 2:29 pm

From the day Indian Premier League started, it became popular. The best players from across the world played, not on the basis of nationality but dictated by market forces.

The sheer financial scale of the IPL is unprecedented at this level of cricket. There are several players who played for different state teams and showed their best performances, people will love to know about the achievements they have accomplished.

Here is the list of players who made the maximum 50’s throughout the history of IPL

 S.No Names  Teams  100’s  50’s
 1  David Warner  DC  4 52
 2   Shikhar Dhawan  PBKS  2  47
 3  Virat Kohli  RCB  5  43
4   Rohit Sharma  MI  1  40
 5  AB de Villiers RCB 3 40
6   Suresh Raina CSK 1 39
7  Gautam Gambhir DC 0 36
8  Chris Gayle PBKS 6 31
9 KL Rahul LSG 4 29
10   Ajinkya Rahane KKR 2  28
11  Robin Uthappa CSK 0 27
12  MS Dhoni CSK 0 24
13 Faf du Plessis RCB 0 24
14 Ambati Rayudu CSK 1 22
15 Shane Watson CK 4 21
16 Manish Pandey LSG 1 21
17 Shaun Marsh PBKS 1 20
18 Dinesh Karthik RCB 0 19
19 Shreyas Iyer KKR 0 18
20 Quinton de Kock LSG 1 18
21 Kane Williamson SRH 0 18
22 Sanju Samson RR 1 17
23 Jacques Kallis KKR 3 17
24 Dwayne Smith GL 0 17
25 Kieron Pollard MI 0 16
26 Virender Sehwag PBS 2 16
27 Suryakumar Yadav MI 0 16
28 Rishabh Pant DC 1 15
29 Aaron Finch KKR 0 15
30 Nitish Rana KKR 0 15
31 Michael Hussey CSK 1 15
32 Jos Buttler RR 4 14
33 JP Duminy MI 0 14
34 Yusuf Pathan SRH 1 13
35 Brendon McCullum RCB 2 13
36 Parthiv Patel RCB 0 13
37 Yuvraj Singh MI 0 13
38 Murali Vijay CSK 2 13
39 Sachin Tendulkar MI 1 13
40 Glenn Maxwell RCB 0 13
41 Mayank Agarwal PBKS 1 12
42 Shubman Gill GT 0 12
43 Prithvi Shaw DC 0 12
44 Steve Smith DC 1 11
45 David Miller GT 1 11
46 Rahul Dravid RR 0 11
47 Adam Gilchrist PBKS 2 11
48 Ishan Kishan MI 0 11
49 Subramaniam Badrinath CSK 0 11
50 Lendl Simmons MI 1 11

 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Most Ducks in IPL
Didn't capitalise on very good base: CSK coach Fleming on loss against GT
Miller's 94* leads Gujarat to 3-wicket win over CSK in IPL 2022