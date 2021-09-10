Fifth Test with England cancelled after Indian players refused to play

Coronavirus has finally eclipsed India’s tour of England. The fifth Test match to be played at Manchester’s Old Trafford ground has been called off as Indian players refused to play Test after coach Ravi Shastri and support staff tested positive for coronavirus. The England and Wales Cricket Board has informed about the cancellation of the match.

The ECB says that the players of the Indian team have refused to play in the Manchester Test due to the threat of coronavirus.

The ECB said, “Based on ongoing discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Test match in manchester is being cancelled. Indian players were scared due to the threat of coronavirus and India did not have a playing 11 to play in the match, so it has been decided to cancel the match.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board has apologized to the fans for the cancellation of the match. The board said,” We apologize to our cricket fans, news partners. We have caused inconvenience to you guys.

More information will be provided on this matter soon. Some Indian players have told the BCCI that they are not comfortable playing Tests in Manchester. Indian players have expressed concern to the BCCI about taking the field.

However, on Thursday morning, all the players of the Indian team had a fresh corona test, the report of which has not come yet.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board has issued an official statement confirming the cancellation of the match. However, there is no official statement from the BCCI yet. Last night BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed the possibility of the match being cancelled.