FIFA Women’s World Cup outlook: Proficient Spain meets vigorous Sweden in semi-final clash today

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has come a long way now, leading itself to the semi-final clashes which are going to begin from today. In such a situation when all the teams have been in their most refined form by now, the clashes will be more interesting to watch out for. The first match of the semi-finals will be against the strong and experienced nation, Spain versus the first-timer’s yet dominant nation, Sweden. Let’s look into the stats of both the teams before the face-off.

Strengths

Both teams prefer a subtle style of play, forcing opponents out of their zones and creating goal-scoring chances. Spain dominates the midfield, while Sweden likes to move from defence to striking. Both teams capitalize on opportunities efficiently.

Weaknesses

Spain who has been ruling the midfield and their striking position effectively this FIFA Women’s World Cup has to focus on their defence equally as the team lacks in its defensive slot often, which would be grabbed by the Swedish players, who carry a great record in counter-attacks and within the penalty box action. Sweden on the other side needs to focus on their build-up as the team lacks in defence and gaps which will allow Spain to slide into the goal box. The team needs to stay calm against the Spanish women as the Swedish disrupted connection among the team can cause heavy losses.

Advertisement

Key Players

Sweden and Spain both have potential players that could make a huge impact on their teams. Spain boasts a strong goal-scoring team with forwards and midfielders like Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Sweden has surprise players in each position, such as goalscoring defender Amanda Ilestedt and attacking midfielder Kosovare Asllani.