A fan attending the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Melbourne Cricket Club on Wednesday.

“The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the MCG, is aware that a person who attended Day 2 (Sunday December 27, 2020) of the Boxing Day Test has since tested positive to Covid-19,” MCC said in a statement.

Reportedly, the spectator was not infectious while attending the Boxing Day Test and subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus after the match.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has recommended who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on December 27 between 12.30 p.m and 3.30 p.m to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Tim Paine on Wednesday confirmed that opener David Warner would play the third Test against India in Sydney after missing out the first two due to a groin injury.

Apart from the two Tests of the four-match series, Warner had also skipped the entire ODI series after picking up the injury during the T20I series against India.

“Obviously with David (Warner) playing and potentially more, there are some conversations that need to be had first. Davey’s been awesome, he brings really high intensity and fills guys around him with confidence,” Paine told the media on Wednesday morning

India last week defeated Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground to level the four-match series 1-1.

Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the Indians got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.

Rahane, who scored a gritty hundred in the first innings to lead India’s comeback at the Down Under, said going in with five bowlers worked well.