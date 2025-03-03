FA Cup: Welbeck’s extra-time strike results in heartbreak for Newcastle Utd

Newcastle United’s FA Cup dreams were dashed in heartbreaking fashion as Danny Welbeck’s extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory, at St James Park for Brighton & Hove Albion, sending Eddie Howe’s side crashing out of the competition.

The Magpies had initially taken the lead through Alexander Isak, but Yankuba Minteh, the former Newcastle player who never made a competitive appearance for the club, equalized for Brighton to force extra time. Isak’s 22nd goal of the season, a penalty after Minteh fouled Tino Livramento, had put Newcastle in front, but Minteh’s smart finish just before the break leveled the scores and set up a tense second half.

Isak had the first real chance of the game early on, heading wide from close range after a brilliant cross from Harvey Barnes. Despite early dominance, Newcastle struggled to find a clinical edge, with Isak seeing another effort blocked and Gordon’s shot being saved by Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton grew into the game, and Minteh’s clever run and finish following João Pedro’s pass ensured the scores were level at the interval. The second half was a tightly contested affair, with Martin Dúbravka saving well from Pedro, while Isak and Bruno Guimarães both saw chances thwarted by Brighton’s defense.

In a dramatic moment, Anthony Gordon was shown a straight red card for a confrontation with Jan Paul van Hecke, a decision that severely hampered Newcastle’s chances. Brighton’s numerical advantage was short-lived as Tariq Lamptey was sent off for a foul on Jacob Murphy.

Despite a brave effort from Newcastle, including a disallowed Fabian Schar goal, it was Welbeck who struck the decisive blow in the 114th minute. After a sloppy giveaway in midfield, Welbeck latched onto the loose ball and coolly finished over Dúbravka to seal the win.

A late Dan Burn effort flew wide, and Newcastle were unable to force penalties, leaving them to reflect on a disappointing exit. They now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup final, where they will face Liverpool in a bid to end their long wait for silverware.The