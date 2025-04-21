Ensuring safety & justice for Murshidabad victims is Bengal govt’s duty: NCW chief

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Vijaya Rahatkar made an appeal to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, to urgently address the problems of violence-hit victims and families, stating that the responsibility of ensuring safety and justice lies with the state government.

“These are our own people, they must not be ignored or left to suffer due to violence. It is heartbreaking that they are being forced to live like refugees in relief camps within their own country,” said the NCW chief.

The NCW chief’s searing remarks come on the back of her two-day visit to the violence-affected areas of Malda and Murshidabad, where she met women, children and affected families, having suffered immense damages as well as the emotional, psychological and mental trauma.

Expressing deep concern over the plight of affected women, she said, “The pain of the women who were dragged from their homes, brutally attacked, and threatened in the most inhuman manner is unimaginable. Some were even told to send their daughters to be raped.”

She said that the issue was above politics and the women who have faced violence, those who have been threatened, molested and dragged out of their homes must be given a healing touch.

During a two-day visit, the NCW chairperson also visited relief camps, where she was given accounts of harrowing experiences by many women victims.

“We must stop politicising such human tragedies. Instead of questioning those who raise these issues, we should be asking the women how they are surviving. Ask the perpetrators why they committed such inhuman acts and then focus on finding a solution to this grave issue — to create an atmosphere where everyone can live without fear,” said the official statement.

She also advised the West Bengal State Commission for Women to visit the affected areas and show solidarity with the victims.

Earlier, the NCW had taken suo motu cognisance of the violence that broke out in Shamsherganj, Dhulian and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad on April 11 and 12.