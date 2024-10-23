England winger Anthony Gordon signs long-term contract with Newcastle United

Newcastle United confirmed that England winger Anthony Gordon has signed a new “long-term” contract with the club.

Gordon has scored 15 goals and given 11 assists in 74 appearances since joining Newcastle from Everton in January 2023, forcing his way into the England national team set-up in the process.

Newcastle were reported to have held conversations with Liverpool over a possible transfer over the summer, but the move never materialized, reports Xinhua.

“I just think the club’s in a great place,” in declarations on the Newcastle website, where he also praised coach Eddie Howe.

“Since the (Saudi Arabian) takeover, it’s just been up and up. Me and the gaffer (Howe) are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.”

“The team is very suited to me – and I’m here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy,” he said, commenting that it was a “massive goal” to be part of the team that lifted some silverware.

Howe also welcomed the news of Gordon’s extended stay.

“He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it’s clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters,” said the coach, who predicted “more to come,” from the winger.