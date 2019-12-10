Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the Reds are not taking their next opponents Red Bull Salzburg lightly in Tuesday’s Champions League clash and are all set to play their best game.

Liverpool, who enjoy an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, require a point from Tuesday’s outing to Salzburg to confirm a berth in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“It’s not that I expect us to go through. I expect us to play the best game we can play,” Klopp said at Monday’s pre-match news conference as quoted by Goal.

“Salzburg were very happy that they won against Genk last time out and that we draw against Napoli, so they have a final against us. Napoli were happy because they know they only have to play Genk.

“We are prepared for that. Salzburg have to win against Liverpool. It’s possible and I like that. We are still ambitious like crazy, we will run for our lives. It’s not that we come here and think we have to dominate Salzburg.

“We have to focus on the next game. It’s tough because we play every three days. Tomorrow (Tuesday) night is the most important game in our life because there is no other one,” Klopp added.

Notably, Liverpool are the defending champions of as they had defeated Tottenham in the final match of the 2018-19 Champions League.