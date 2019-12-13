Manchester United humiliated AZ Alkmaar 4-0 in their last group stage match of the ongoing Europa League at the Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Mason Greenwood scored a brace while Ashley Young and Juan Mata were also on the scoresheet as United topped Group L in their way to the next round.

After playing a goalless first half, Young opened the scoring of the night in the 53rd minute. The United captain was found by Mata before the former smashed the ball into the roof of the net to drive the hosts into the lead.

The Red Devils extended their lead in another five minutes when Greenwood netted his first of the night. After a mistake from Alkmaar players led the ball to Greenwood, the 18-year-old made it 2-0 for his team with a brilliant left-footed finish.

Greenwood was at the thick of play again as he was fouled by the visiting defenders in their own box to hand United a penalty. Experienced Mata stepped forward and converted it with ease to make it 3-0 in the 62nd minute.

United completed their goal-fest when Greenwood completed his double within 120 seconds of Mata’s penalty. The duo combined again as the Spanish midfielder found the youngster for him to score his sixth of the season. With the goal, Greenwood became United’s second-highest goal-scorer of the ongoing season.

🔴 Greenwood at the double 🔥 Manchester United’s most promising youngster? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oPLfdvEqhm — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 12, 2019

Manchester United next play Everton on December 15 in the English Premier League before playing Colchester in the Football League Cup on December 19.