The January transfer window seems to have breathed fresh air into Manchester United’s life as they extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches after thrashing 10-man Club Brugge 5-0 in the second leg of their Round of 32 match in UEFA Europa League at the Old Trafford on Thursday night.

4⃣ #MUFC men on the scoresheet as we cruised into the #UEL last 16 🚅 pic.twitter.com/DCJbLp3EzA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2020

Latest Portuguese signing Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of United’s spirited play as he roped in his fifth Player of the Match award in as many matches to guide the Red Devils into the next round with an aggregate victory of 6-1.

He opened the scoring for the hosts with a penalty in the 27th minute and played crucial roles in the next two goals of the opening half which were netted by Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay in the 34th and 41st minute respectively.

The next two goals were scored by Brazilian midfielder Fred, once in the 82nd minute and then in the stoppage time. With the victory, United have now won six of their last seven matches.

Brugge, on the other hand, had only themselves to blame for letting the match go out of their hands. Their downward journey began early when a surprising VAR review confirmed defender Simon Deli’s marching order for blocking Daniel James’ strike with hand.

Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a shock exit after Olympiakos scored a late goal in London to qualify on the basis of away goals. Youssef El-Arabi scored the winner for the visitors in the penultimate minute of the extra time to hand Gunners their first defeat of 2020.

WHAT DRAMA! 🤯 El Arabi = Olympiacos hero ⚽️#UEL pic.twitter.com/YLGtK1qOvs — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton has become the other English club to make it to the proceeding round after registering an aggregate victory of 3-2 over Spanish side Espanyol.