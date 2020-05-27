Former England coach Trevor Bayliss showered praise on limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and said that his contribution to England cricket both as a batsman and as a leader has been quite significant in the last five years.

After a disastrous outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which saw them getting eliminated in the group stage itself, the England Cricket team stitched a remarkable turn around to be crowned the champions in the ICC World Cup 2019.

It was under the leadership of Morgan that England not only won their first-ever World Cup but also became the number one ODI side in the world.

“Morgs is a deep thinker. He has certainly got the player’s respect and as a coach, you definitely need that,” Bayliss told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show. (via IANS)

“What he did for the white-ball team over the last five years has been outstanding,” he added.

Bayliss, who stepped down as the coach of the England team in September last year, also recalled his team being crowned the champions after perhaps the greatest and the most dramatic finale ever played in the history of the game.

England were crowned champions as they were declared the winners of the final not by wickets or runs but by virtue of scoring more boundaries after the two teams could not be separated either in the quota of 50 overs or in the Super Over.

“I watch it every now and again. The hairs on the back of your neck still stand up when Jos Buttler takes the bails off. The feeling there was ecstasy,” Bayliss said.