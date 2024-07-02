Now, Indian cricket is a strategic asset

The recently concluded cricket World Cup, which India won, had so-called experts commenting on the indirect favouritism the ICC (International Cricket Council) had shown to India throughout the tournament. There were claims that scheduling was done to suit the Indian viewer, thereby enhancing revenue for the ICC.

Former England international Mark Butcher, mentioned that India was aware of its venue for the semifinal, irrespective of whether they finished first or second in the Super Eight group. He added, “It is because the TV audiences, as far as India are concerned, pay the bills.” Chris Gayle, commenting on the same accusations, mentioned, “No one can speak to India. India runs cricket. It’s a fact. Who is going to talk to India?

Who is going to challenge India? No one.” Today, the ICC cannot survive without the Indian market. But it was never always so. India’s contribution towards the ICC’s annual earning is approximately 80-85 per cent. Cricket is India’s national game and attracts maximum audiences. Most advertisements at venues of the World Cup as also endorsements on dresses of teams, including South Africa, US and Afghanistan, were of Indian companies. It is for this reason that the BCCI takes back the largest share from ICC’s earnings (38.5 per cent). The fact is that India controls the ICC purse and thus the organization, irrespective of who heads it. India’s bargaining power will be at display in the forthcoming Champions trophy scheduled in Pakistan in February-March next year.

If India decides not to participate because of security concerns, which is likely, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be forced to change venues or conduct it in a hybrid mode. Non-participation of India would also reduce financial gains to the organizing country (Pakistan) which it cannot let happen. All the crying and howling by the Pakistan government and the PCB, including assuring special security and empty stadiums for India games, will be meaningless. The Indian government’s decision will be final. On the contrary, Pakistan withdrawing from the tournament or refusing to conduct it would have miniscule impact.

There are other nations which would be willing to organize the games, including India. The impact of Indian bargaining was visible in the Asia Cup conducted in August-September last year. India’s unwillingness to play in Pakistan out of security concerns compelled them to conduct the tournament in a hybrid mode with Indian matches in Sri Lanka. All of Pakistan’s objections came to naught. On the contrary, if they had refused to play the ODI world cup in India, it would have mattered little. For a beleaguered PCB, a series with India generates revenue they desperately need. For years, every head of their board has been requesting for an India-Pakistan series, which India turns down. The Indian government is aware of the financial hold that cricket has and exploits it.

Such has been the global awareness of revenue inflows in an Indo-Pak series that even Cricket Australia offered to host it. India refusing a bilateral series with Pakistan is starving their cricket board of desperately needed funds. While Pakistani commentators and their public complain of India blackmailing the ICC, it was former PCB chief, Ramiz Raja, who highlighted reality when he mentioned, “The ICC is a politicised body divided between Asian and Western blocs and 90 per cent of its revenues are generated from India. It is frightening.” He added, “In a way, India’s business houses are running Pakistan cricket and if tomorrow the Indian PM decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse.” As per the Business Standard, BCCI’s cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has risen to be the world’s second richest sports league in terms of per match value, behind USA’s National Football League.

According to inputs, the first 50 matches of the IPL this year had a combined viewership of 510 million on Star Sports alone, Jio cinema being additional. The report added, “The average revenue for all teams was Rs 394.28 crore in FY19 which fell to Rs 307.5 crore in FY23.” It also mentioned that simultaneously income from sponsorships increased for all teams. The world’s best players rush to participate in the IPL. Global cricket comes to a standstill during the IPL season. Pakistan has made its frustrations known on being excluded from it. Pakistan pace bowler, Hasan Ali, commented, “Every player wants to play IPL and it is my wish to play there. It is one of the biggest leagues in the world and I will definitely play there if there is an opportunity in the future.” Eleven Pakistan players had participated in the league’s inaugural tournament in 2008.

Post the Mumbai terror attacks in November that year, the decision was taken that they would no longer participate. To make matters worse, IPL league owners, who also own teams in similar leagues in other nations, including the UAE, are unwilling to permit Pakistani cricketers to join their teams. Their logic is that permitting them would go against Indian audiences, which could impact their Indian teams. This control was not always so. In the 1980s India had to pay guarantee money of half a million dollars when inviting top teams like the West Indies and Australia to play on home grounds. The world had looked down at Indian cricket with global cricket bodies even objecting to India participating in the 1983 World Cup, which it ultimately won, claiming its performance was unsatisfactory.

The then BCCI President, NKP Salve, wasn’t even able to manage two extra tickets for the final. Till 1989, the President of England’s MCC, its premier cricketing club, was de-facto head of the ICC, which was then starved for funds. India’s control of the institution commenced with Jagmohan Dalmia winning the ICC elections of 1997. His marketing of tournaments changed ICC’s financial history as also India’s control over it. India’s contribution is high on account of its development and population. As per available data, India has over 1.12 billion mobile users, which is approximately 79 per cent of its population, majority being smart phones, as also 230 million television households. Thus, viewership is high. The nation, which was once compelled to pay guarantee money now commands the game and is in demand for bi-lateral series. Today, India’s annual cricketing calendar is overflowing.

(The writer is a retired Major-General of the Indian Army.)