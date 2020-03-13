England’s tour of Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, which was scheduled to start from March 19, has been postponed with further notice and all the England players have been called back to the United Kingdon amid the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday.

ECB Statement: Test series in Sri Lanka postponed — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 13, 2020

“At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket,” the ECB said in the official statement.

“We would like to thank our colleagues at Sri Lanka Cricket for their outstanding support and assistance throughout this situation. We look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series,” the statement added.

The Test series was a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship and it remains to be seen when the matches will be next played in a tight international calendar.

Earlier the England cricketers were directed to “fist pump” instead of shaking hands with their Sri Lankan counterparts in Tests as a precautionary measure to stay safe amid the health crisis.

“England players and staff are also being instructed to avoid shaking hands where a ‘fist pump’ or a personal greeting will suffice,” said an ECB statement.