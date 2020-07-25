A counter-attack from Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler in the third session helped England take control after West Indies had caused some early damage on Day of the third and final Test. An unbeaten partnership of 136 runs between Buttler (56* off 120) and Pope (91* off 142) saw England ending the day’s play at Old Trafford with a score of 258/4.

At Tea, England were reeling at 131/4 after last match’s hero Ben Stokes (20 off 43) and England captain Joe Root (17 off 59) failed to create an impact. Opener Rory Burns, meanwhile, played a watchful knock of 57 off 147 deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking before he was sent back to the pavilion moments before Tea.

West Indies began the day on a brilliant note as Kemar Roach trapped opener Dom Sibley for an LBW in the first over of the day itself before the latter could even open his account. The visitors continued to keep a tight leash on the home team’s scoring throughout the first season.

The Jason Holder-led side successfully pocketed the opening session of the day when a sloppy decision from Root to take a quick single from non-striker’s end saw him getting run out before the lunch. England were reduced to 47/2.

With Burns looking settled after successfully weathering the first session and Stoke joining him, England anticipated a shift in momentum in the second session. But a determined Windies bowling attack kept the opener and the number one Test all-rounder at check.

The middle session, too, went in the favour of the touring side after they dismissed both Stokes and Burns. Stokes was left undone with a brilliant inswinger from Roach (2/56) with the delivery cruising between the bat and pad to hit the stumps. Burns, on the other hand, edged it to Rahkeem Cornwall at first slip off Roston Chase (1/24).

Buttler and Pope took advantage of the situation as they scored at a brisk rate. The 100-run partnership between the two came off just 175 balls. The West Indies took the second new ball, but the umpires had to call the players off just after three overs due to bad light.

The three-Test series is currently level at 1-1.

Brief scores: England 258/4 (Ollie Pope 91 not out, Rory Burns 57; Roach 2/56)