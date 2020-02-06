Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry unveiled a mural on Thursday ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The mural celebrates two of the most famous Perrys (Katy Perry and Ellyse Perry).

Ellyse put the final touches to the mural which has been painted at the iconic Hosier Lane in Melbourne by artist Tayla Broekman as part of the upcoming quadrennial tournament, to be played between February 21 and March 8.

The 29-year-old, who was awarded the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2019, is an important member of the Australian squad which will be hoping to successfully defend the World Cup on their home soil. They will also play the tournament opener against India to kickstart the competition.

Other than Ellyse and Katy, the art also showcases the trophy of the World Cup for which the ten best women’s team will ply their trades.

Also, Katy Perry will perform at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the day of the final which also marks the International Women’s Day. Her show, which will be a post-match concert, will see her performing with her full band immediately after the match.

The upcoming Women’s T20 World final will also try to break the record for the highest attendance at a women’s sporting event on the day when equality and womanhood are celebrated. The current record is held by the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and China. The match was witnessed by 90,185 people in Pasadena, California.