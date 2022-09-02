Durand Cup: Sliskovic brace helps Chennaiyin FC register an important win

At the Khuman Lampak Stadium in this city on Thursday, Chennaiyin FC defeated 10-man TRAU FC 4-1 thanks to a brace from Petar Sliskovic, giving them their first victory of the year.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi and Kwame Karikari each scored one goal in each half, while Petar scored twice—once in the game’s first 16 seconds and once in the second. From the penalty spot, TRAU FC’s Komron Tursonov scored.

Chennaiyin, who entered Thursday’s game at the bottom of their group, moved up to joint second (ahead on goal differential) to maintain their chances of moving on to the knockout rounds.

Chennaiyin and NEROCA FC both have four points after three games.

Goalkeeper Devansh Dabas, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, and Kwame Karikari received complete debuts from Chennaiyin coach Thomas Brdaric, who also added Edwin Sydney Vanspaul and Mohammad Sajid Dhot to the starting lineup. Jockson Dhas was added back to the starting XI as well.

After Karikari’s effort was deflected by a TRAU defender and dropped to the Polish forward who slid it off the post and into the corner, Chennaiyin seized the lead in just 16 seconds.

In the 19th minute, Chennaiyin increased their advantage. After chasing down a stray ball in the TRAU box, Karikari passed it to Sliskovic. Jedidi Haiokip, the goalkeeper for TRAU, stepped off his line and collided with Sliskovic inside the penalty area, awarding Chennaiyin a penalty. Karikari took the initiative and made the conversion.

Salam Johnson Singh’s dismissal for dissent in the 36th minute reduced TRAU to 10 men.

Towards the end of the first half, Chennaiyin let up a goal when Mohammad Sajid Dhot’s handball earned TRAU a penalty. According to an announcement from the team, Komron sent Devansh the opposite way to score for TRAU.

Within ten minutes of the resumption, Chennaiyin scored twice.

Vafa successfully utilised his height to head home from Anirudh Thapa’s corner six minutes after the break.

When Dhot was replaced at the start of the second half, Akash Sangwan’s cross from the left was perfectly placed on Sliskovic’s head in the 55th minute. The attacker assured the team of three points by comfortably heading in Chennaiyin’s fourth goal.

On September 5, Chennaiyin’s final Group C match against Neroca FC will determine who will finish second in the group.

(Inputs from IANS)