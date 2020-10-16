Dream11 IPL MI vs KKR: Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today’s Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

In what will be the 32nd match of the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Rohit Sharma-led team, one of the favourite to lift the trophy, look a far better side than their counterparts of Kolkata. With four back-to-back wins, Mumbai are in the middle of a brilliant form.

The greatest strength of Mumbai Indians this season has been their all-round performance and not depending on one or two players to do most of the hard works.

Right from the openers to the middle-order and to the bowlers, all have contributed fairly to the team’s cause. However, the pacers seem to have scored more among the others.

The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson feature among the top-five wicket-takers of the season so far.

For KKR, it has been roller coaster ride with them failing to figure out a perfect combination and team order. Sunil Narine as an opener has failed massively, while Rahul Tripathi, after a man-of-the-match performance and a failure at the top, was demoted again.

One of the strongest middle-orders, consisting the likes of Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, captain Dinesh Karthik himself and Andre Russell, has failed stupendously so far. Morgan looks nowhere near his best, while Russell seems a poor shadow of his usual brilliance.

Dream11 IPL MI vs KKR Prediction Tips

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Eoin Morgan.

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Dream11 IPL MI vs KKR Team

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (VC) Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Dream11 IPL MI vs KKR Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravorthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna/Kuldeep Yadav