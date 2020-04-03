In a recent development, it is now being told that football club Borussia Dortmund is set to make its home stadium, the Signal Iduna Park, Germany’s largest football stadium, available to aid the fight against dreaded COVID-19. The same was announced by the Bundesliga club announced on Friday.

The Dortmund officials claimed that the North Stand area at Signal Iduna Park will now be used as a centre for medical care- for coronavirus patients, suspected cases as well as for patients experiencing related symptoms.

“Our stadium is the flagship of our city; it is a focal point for almost everyone in Dortmund and the surrounding area, and thanks to its technical, infrastructural and spatial qualities it is the ideal location to actively help people who have been infected with the coronavirus or who are experiencing related complaints such as respiratory problems and fever,” said Hans-Joachim Watzke, the CEO as quoted by news agency IANS.

“It is our responsibility and our wish to do absolutely everything in our power to ensure these people get help,” he added.

It is also being told that the centre will complement outpatient medical care facility that will ensure that the COVID-19 positive cases, as well as people who are suspected to be infected, are treated outside the general population of healthcare facilities.

This has been done to ensure that the possible chain of infections is broken since contact with other patients, doctors and other healthcare professionals might also put them at risk.

The new medical facilities at Dortmund’s home ground are meant exclusively for those with a COVID-19 infection.